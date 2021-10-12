Local 1% hotel, meal and beverage tax collections jump 44.8% Y/Y in July

PROVIDENCE – Combined collections of the local 1% hotel and meal and beverage taxes increased 44.8% year over year in July, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Tuesday.

The monthly collection of the 1% meal and beverage tax totaled $3.2 million in July, an increase from $2.3 million in the same month a year ago. Providence had the largest collection among all municipalities in the state for July at $568,757. The largest nominal increase year over year occurred in Newport, jumping from $181,950 to $436,485.

Collection of the 1% hotel tax in July totaled $946,189, an increase of 62.3% year over year. Of that amount, $760,484 came from hotels, $140,690 came from real estate agents and homeowners and $45,015 came from room resellers and hosting platforms.

Newport accounted for the largest collection of the tax in July at $291,734. The city also had the largest nominal increase year over year, increasing $97,130 from one year prior.

