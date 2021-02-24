Local businessman charged with smuggling cars out of U.S., pleads not guilty

PROVIDENCE – A local business owner was indicted on charges that he filed false export information to the U.S. Department of Commerce to smuggle 19 vehicles from the U.S. to Lebanon, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Carlos Fakhri, of Fall River, who operates D’Agostinos Auto Sale and Salvage Inc. in North Providence, among other businesses, was charged with submissions of false export information and smuggling.
At his arraignment in federal court in Providence Wednesday, Fakhri pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on personal recognizance, according to a Department of Justice spokesman.
The DOJ alleged that, in February and March 2016, Fakhri smuggled 15 pickup trucks, a passenger vehicle, two Chevrolet Suburban SUVs, and a Range Rover SUV to Lebanon without supplying complete and correct information to the Commerce Department as required by law. That information should include the correct name, address, identification number and contact information for the purchaser and receiver of each vehicle.
If convicted, Fakhri faces up to 15 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $360,000.
