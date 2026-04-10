Local couple bringing back the heart of Newport’s Fifth Ward

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DREAM FULFILLED: Kevin Garabedian, who always wanted to have his own restaurant, and his wife, Nikki, who grew up in that atmosphere, opened Ocean & Fifth Cafe in Newport on March 1.  PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
DREAM FULFILLED: Kevin Garabedian, who always wanted to have his own restaurant, and his wife, Nikki, who grew up in that atmosphere, opened Ocean & Fifth Cafe in Newport on March 1.  PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Kevin and Nikki Garabedian have revitalized a Newport address that holds nostalgia for many locals. On March 1, the couple opened Ocean & Fifth Cafe, a breakfast and lunch spot in the former Sig’s building, which they recently purchased. Both graduates of Johnson & Wales University, Kevin Garabedian grew up in Newport and met Nikki,

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