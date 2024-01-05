Looking ahead

By
-

Are you optimistic that 2024 will be a good year for your company? Somewhat: 67% Yes: 33% No: 0% Unsure: 0% What growth is your company hoping for this year? (Select multiple) Increased revenue: 83% Expanded operations: 17% Increased workforce: 17% Our company is not expecting growth this year: 17% Other: 0% Do you feel

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR