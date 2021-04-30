Lotus Noire provides ‘culturally competent’ medical services

MEETING A NEED: Owner Temperance Taylor designed Lotus Noire Health LLC to make women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ community and nonneurotypical patients feel safe and understood. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Temperance Taylor’s mission stems from problems she has seen and experienced in medical treatment as a Black single mom and family nurse practitioner. Taylor recalled feeling misunderstood or unheard by white medical providers and struggling to schedule doctor’s appointments for herself and her now 18-year-old son while working and going to school. Lotus Noire Health…

