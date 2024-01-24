Lung Association gives R.I. another mixed report card on tobacco prevention

By
-
THE AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION gave Rhode Island another mixed report card in its 2024 State of Tobacco Control report.
PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island continues to woefully underfund tobacco prevention programs and struggle to end the same off all flavored tobacco products across the state as part of a mixed review by the American Lung Association in its 22nd annual State of Tobacco Control report released Wednesday. The prominent national lung health advocacy organization conducts

