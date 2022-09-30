MacDonald transforms Cumberland child care center into coworking space

TRANSFORMED SPACE: David MacDonald, owner of CoWork Cumberland LLC, meets with office manager Marybeth Young in the cafe space. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
David MacDonald had always been fascinated by coworking spaces. But he considered it more of a novelty than a practical venture for his property management company. Then COVID-19 hit, upending norms around office environments and where people like to work. Suddenly, MacDonald’s fascination didn’t seem so impractical, and he decided to turn his vision into…

