Magaziner announces college scholarships for children of front-line workers

PROVIDENCE – R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a press conference on March 3 announced a new college scholarship fund for children of front-line workers who have died from COVID-19.
The Frontline Heroes Fund will award eligible children $2,500 each in scholarship funds for college, set aside through the treasurer’s office’s CollegeBound Saver program, which offers tax-advantaged savings that can be used for college, trade and vocational school.
Recipients must be under 25 years and designated beneficiaries, while deceased parents or legal guardians must have served as front-line workers at the time of their deaths. Both must be Rhode Island residents.
More information and the application are available online at treasury.ri.gov/programs/collegebound-saver-529-plan.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
