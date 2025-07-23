Magaziner secures House approval for 5 key amendments in Defense Appropriations bill

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., has secured five amendments in the $832 billion Defense Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2026, which received House approval July 18.

The Republican-led chamber approved the bill 221-209. It is now before the Senate.

In a statement, Magaziner, who serves on the House Committee on Homeland Security, as well as on the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence, said these amendments focus on essential national defense priorities, particularly in marine research and manufacturing.

“I am pleased that this year’s bill reflects critical priorities for the U.S. Navy and supports Rhode Island’s workforce,” Magaziner said. “These amendments will help ensure that Rhode Island continues to lead in defense research and innovation.”

Among the amendments is a $13.3 million investment to enhance coastal defenses through collaboration with the U.S. Army Engineer and Research Development Center and the University of Rhode Island.

In addition, there were provisions to allocate $10 million for the development of a submarine sonar system designed to detect underwater threats; $7.8 million for the creation of anti-submarine warfare training targets; $5 million for research aimed at carbon dioxide removal from submarines; and $3 million for Army research focused on arctic environments.

