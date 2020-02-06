Mainstay Hotel renovation underway

NEWPORT – A renovation of the Mainstay Hotel & Conference Center is progressing, with an anticipated reopening in the spring, according to a recent news release by Hayes Group Inc., the general contractor.

The 115,000-square-foot hotel will receive a comprehensive upgrade, affecting the 195 guest rooms, lobby and fitness center. A pool, full-service restaurant, café and meeting space all will be part of the new hotel.

The interior design work is being completed by Reunion Goods & Services.

The hotel property at 151 Admiral Kolbfus Blvd. was purchased last year by Dovetail + Co. of New York.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.