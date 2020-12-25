Mark DePasquale

By
-
Mark DePasquale / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVE HANSEN
Mark DePasquale / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVE HANSEN
Mark DePasquale | Founder and CEO, Green Development LLC What have been the challenges faced by the renewable energy industry during the pandemic and how have they affected you? Our No. 1 priority has been ensuring our workers are safe. Luckily, outdoor construction has continued. The biggest challenge has been working with municipalities, banks, customers…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display