Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Mark DePasquale | Founder and CEO, Green Development LLC What have been the challenges faced by the renewable energy industry during the pandemic and how have they affected you? Our No. 1 priority has been ensuring our workers are safe. Luckily, outdoor construction has continued. The biggest challenge has been working with municipalities, banks, customers…