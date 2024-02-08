Marshall Law Offices acquires neighboring Warwick office for $199K

WARWICK – Marshall Law Offices Ltd. is expanding its physical presence within the Summit Office Park in Warwick after buying a neighboring office condo, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers.

The 1,182-square-foot office at 300 Centerville Road, Unit 9, was purchased by Jason Marshall for $199,000, according to the commercial real estate firm. Marshall “plans to expand their existing law offices into the space,” according to the firm.

Evan Storti and Jackson Caffrey, two new sales agents at Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, represented the owners in the sale.

The office condo is located on the second floor of a brick building that was constructed in 1991, according to Warwick’s online property tax evaluation database. The single-occupancy condo unit, which does not come with any land of its own, was most recently valued in 2023 as being worth $221,500, according to the online database.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the property sale, the office condo was sold by BRI Realty Corp., a limited liability company based at One Turks Head Place in Providence.

The company is led by its president and director, Mark Meiklejohn, according to a corporate filing available online from the R.I. Department of State. In the fall of 2022, Meiklejohn was promoted from CEO and president of Bank Rhode Island to become the chief credit officer of its parent company, Brookline Bancorp Inc.

The quitclaim deed was signed by BRI Realty Corp. Vice President Richard Dunn.

The office condo was purchased by SMM RI Realty LLC, according to the quitclaim deed. The real estate holding company belongs to Marshall, according to a corporate filing available online from the R.I. Department of State.

Marshall founded Marshall Law Offices Ltd. in 2013 to “assist high net worth clients with the challenges of estate planning while developing a secure, unencumbered asset transition path for future generations,” according to the firm’s website.

The company relocated previously in 2021 to the Summit West section of the Warwick office park after operating in the development’s Summit South office building, according to the firm’s website.

“We look forward to serving our clients at our new office location,” Marshall Law Offices said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.