Marshall Properties ends request to rezone Metacomet Golf Club, but vows to purchase and develop site

EAST PROVIDENCE – In a sudden reversal, Marshall Properties Inc. has withdrawn its request to rezone the Metacomet Golf Club for mixed-use development and amend the city’s comprehensive plan to make it a part of the East Providence Waterfront District.

The announcement Friday came hours before the East Providence City Council was to hold a public hearing and a possible vote on the request.

In a news release, Marshall spokesman Bill Fischer said the company, which he identified as Marshall Development, would still close on the property at 500 Veterans Memorial Parkway, and develop it under its existing rights.

“The Metacomet Golf Club, through no fault of Marshall Development, is closing,” Fischer said. “Marshall Development will be acquiring and redeveloping the property.”

- Advertisement -

The Pawtucket-based commercial development company had sought to work with the surrounding communities to achieve a “vibrant, work-live-play development” on a portion of the property, he said, while leaving half of the acreage open for public access. “Despite great efforts to stimulate a productive discussion, there was very little constructive dialogue,” he wrote. “Instead, rumor and misinformation ruled the day.”

Opponents to the redevelopment of the site, including the supporters of Keep Metacomet Green!, have sought to stop the project.

As part of the announcement of the scuttling of the rezoning request, Fischer released a comparison of what the developer could do under the “by-right plan” covered by its existing zoning, and the “proposed waterfront district plan.”

The tax revenue will be minimal, under the by-right plan, it indicates, whereas it would be $8 million to $10 million annually at full buildout under the rezoning.

The existing zoning would allow uses including for a hospital, for educational buildings and for live-work development, according to Marshall Properties.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.