Mass. man admits robbing two R.I. banks

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A MASSACHUSETTS man has pleaded guilty to a federal court judge for robbing two Rhode Island banks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island announced Wednesday. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – A convicted bank robber pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing two Rhode Island banks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island announced Wednesday.  Joseph Hickson, 42, of Massachusetts, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose to his role in the robberies of a TD Bank in

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