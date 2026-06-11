Mass. man admits robbing two R.I. banks

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PROVIDENCE – A convicted bank robber pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing two Rhode Island banks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island announced Wednesday. Joseph Hickson, 42, of Massachusetts, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose to his role in the robberies of a TD Bank in

PROVIDENCE – A convicted bank robber pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing two Rhode Island banks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island announced Wednesday.

Joseph Hickson, 42, of Massachusetts, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose to his role in the robberies of a TD Bank in Cranston and a Washington Trust Co. bank in East Providence.

Hickson robbed the TD Bank branch on April 28, 2019, and the Washington Trust bank on May 28, 2019, according to court documents. During each robbery, Hickson passed bank tellers a note indicating that he had a gun and specified the currency denominations he wanted. He also robbed t

he Digital Federal Credit Union in Franklin, Mass., on May 16, 2019.

Hickson was arrested on May 29, 2019, at a casino in Foxborough, Mass. He admitted his involvement in the robberies and subsequent search warrants recovered evidence from Hickson’s car and residence linking him to the crimes.

Hickson was thereafter charged with bank robbery in Massachusetts and pleaded guilty, serving a prison term before being brought back to Rhode Island to face his federal bank robbery charges in this district.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald R. Gendron.