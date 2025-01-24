Maura Black Named Partner at Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD (CCK Law) is pleased to announce the promotion of Maura Black to Partner. A graduate of Roger Williams University School of Law, Maura joined CCK Law in 2016. She has played a key role in achieving significant results for clients along with mentoring attorneys and accredited agents. Maura has organized and presented at several veterans law continuing legal education events. She has also held leadership positions with the Federal Bar Association’s Veterans and Military Law Section from 2017 to 2022 and currently serves as chair of the Sections and Divisions Council.