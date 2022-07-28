Mayflower Wind developer agrees to use R.I. suppliers under Commerce program

PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts offshore wind farm developer is the latest company to sign on to the state’s business-to-business service known as SupplyRI.

R.I. Commerce Corp. on Thursday announced the deal inked with the Mayflower Wind project developer to participate in the SupplyRI program. Under the agreement, Mayflower Wind LLC will buy goods from and contract with Rhode Island businesses for its offshore wind project.

The two-part array of massive wind turbines slated for federal waters between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket is expected to produce 2,400 megawatts of energy once completed in the mid-2020s, and create 14,000 jobs, according to the developer.

Shell Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds, the companies behind the venture, join a host of major employers who have committed to buying from Rhode Island small businesses under the SupplyRI program, according to R.I. Commerce. Others include fellow offshore wind developer Orsted A/S, CVS Health Corp., Brown University and Citizens Bank.

Launched by former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, SupplyRI is a public-private partnership with funding from R.I. Commerce, The Heron Foundation and the Rhode Island Foundation that helps Rhode Island suppliers expand their operations by connecting them with “anchor” companies, according to its website.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.