McCabe named CEO of Personify Health

PROVIDENCE – Personify Health has expanded its leadership, naming board member Peter McCabe as the new CEO. Current leader Chris Michalak is moving from CEO to executive chairman, the Providence-based company announced Monday. Personify was previously known as Virgin Pulse before a merger with California benefits and analytics platform HealthComp in 2023. McCabe will work

McCabe will work with Michalak, who will remain an integral full-time contributor in his new role and will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the company said.

"Our relentless efforts and strategic investments over the past year have firmly established Personify as the most innovative and comprehensive health platform on the market," Michalak said. "Our clients are seeing the benefits of a fully integrated health platform as they strive to simplify complexities and drive tangible outcomes that meet the unique requirements of their organization and people. Personify Health is steadfastly enhancing the entire health experience, from clinical to cost, and beyond."

McCabe

is a 25-year veteran of GE, with leadership positions across multiple business units, including 12 years with GE Healthcare. He was most recently the CEO of Datavant, a health data platform company, and steered the company through its transformative merger with Ciox.

"I am thrilled to become more immersed in Personify Health's operations and lead this dynamic company into its next phase of growth," McCabe said. "I am looking forward to working alongside the talented team at Personify to further our mission of improving outcomes, transforming the member experience, and making health easier. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and members, I am confident that we will continue to drive significant change in the health care industry."

Formerly Virgin Pulse and HealthComp, Personify Health, at 75 Fountain St., brings together holistic well-being, care navigation and flexible health plan administration in the industry’s first and only personalized health analytic platform.