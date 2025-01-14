McCabe named CEO of Personify Health

PETER MCCABE, a 25-year veteran of GE, has been named the CEO of Personify Health.

PROVIDENCE – Personify Health has expanded its leadership, naming board member Peter McCabe as the new CEO. Current leader Chris Michalak is moving from CEO to executive chairman, the Providence-based company announced Monday. Personify was previously known as Virgin Pulse before a merger with California benefits and analytics platform HealthComp in 2023. McCabe will work

