McCombe: Block Island won’t screen visitors

NEW SHOREHAM – There will be “no physical screening process” for visitors to Block Island at the Old Harbor dock, state airport in Westerly or at the location for the Block Island Ferry’s operation at Point Judith, in Narragansett, Bill McCombe, the island’s emergency management co-director, said on Thursday.

Block Island and its businesses are reopening in alignment with the state’s guidelines, with some businesses already operating in a restricted capacity, he told Providence Business News.

“We are not taking temperatures” of people as they disembark from the ferry, McCombe added. “There will be nothing like that on the island. We will have educational and awareness signage about practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.”

McCombe said the Block Island Chamber of Commerce will be receiving 10,000 face masks from the state that will be distributed through the island’s businesses to the public free of charge. The New Shoreham Police Department and Fire and Rescue Squad will also be allocated personal-protective equipment, such as masks, gowns and gloves.

McCombe added the town is developing a plan with the Block Island Medical Center and Dr. Tom Warcup to respond to positive COVID-19 cases on the island and conduct contact tracing. Warcup issued an email to the medical center’s members on May 17 noting there are “no suspected cases or confirmed cases of COVID-19” on Block Island.

As for traveling via the ferry, McCombe, who also serves as the Block Island Ferry’s director of security, said capacity on the boats has been reduced to provide room for social distancing.

“We are conducting an aggressive educational campaign requiring face masks to be worn on the boat,” he said. “There will be informational signage posted everywhere.”

As for the Westerly airport that also serves the island, New England Airline said passengers are required to practice social distancing and wear masks at the airport and on Block Island, as well as wear masks while traveling on their airplanes.

(Cassius Shuman is a staff writer and researcher at PBN. You may reach him at Shuman@PBN.com.)