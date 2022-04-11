McKee announces recipients of $4.8M in Take it Outside grants

PROVIDENCE – Another $4.8 million worth of patio furniture, heat lamps and other outdoor-related additions are coming to Rhode Island retailers and restaurants under grant funding announced by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday.

The third iteration of the “Take It Outside” grant program uses money from the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act to help eligible small businesses pay for outdoor equipment, infrastructure and activities for customers. The funds announced Monday were awarded to 21 intermediary business organizations, government groups and chambers of commerce, which will then relay the grants to individual small businesses in increments of up to $10,000 apiece.

The recipients and individual funding amounts include:

Up to $643,000 for the Center for Southeast Asians

Up to $637,677 for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association

Up to $450,000 for the Providence Revolving Fund

Up to $345,600 for the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce

Up to $333,000 for the Providence Downtown Improvement District

Up to $250,000 for the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce

Up to $250,000 for the city of Cranston

Up to $250,000 for Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley

Up to $248,500 for the Federal Hill Commerce Association

Up to $247,500 for the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce

Up to $208,000 for the RI Brewers Guild

Up to $150,000 for the city of East Providence

Up to $150,000 for the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council

Up to $101,200 for the Pawtucket Foundation

Up to $100,000 for the city of Pawtucket

Up to $100,000 for the town of Cumberland

Up to $100,000 for the town of North Providence

Up to $100,000 for the town of Smithfield

Up to $100,000 for the town of Warren

Up to $26,000 for the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce

Up to $10,000 for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce

Businesses must have less than $1 million in annual gross revenue and prove they have been hurt by the pandemic to receive money. At least 20% of all funds must go to state-certified women and minority-owned businesses.

Prior rounds of the Take It Outside grant program awarded in 2020 and 2021 provided more than $6 million in grant funds to eligible small businesses through more than 100 intermediary organizations, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.