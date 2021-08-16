McKee signs 2 bills to aid local restaurants

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday signed two pieces of legislation designed to help restaurants navigate the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first bill, 2021-H 5105B and 2021-S 0555Aaa, facilitates the continuation of the allowance of alcohol to be purchased with to-go orders at restaurants through March 1, 2022. The allowance of takeout alcohol in the state was implemented in response to the pandemic in May 2020 by then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

“While we’re fortunate that many of the COVID restrictions for businesses have been lifted, the restaurant industry in particular continues to suffer from the devastating economic impact of the last year and a half,” stated Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski, D-Cranston, a sponsor of the bill. “Our restaurants are in desperate need of every cent that comes their way. This legislation will help them stay on the road to recovery.”

The second bill, 2021-H 5346A and 2021-S 0788, prevents third-party delivery services from listing a business without the business’s consent.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic saw everyone using and relying upon third-party delivery sources for food and other goods, it is important that both our small businesses and the consumer have trust in the transaction they choose to engage in. This law will ensure that the public and our small businesses know exactly who they are doing business with and it will bring transparency and fairness to the rapidly emerging technologies in our lives,” said bill sponsor Rep. Robert E. Craven, D-North Kingstown, in a statement.

State leaders gathered at Chaska, an Indian restaurant in Cranston, for the ceremonial bill signing.

“As we continue Rhode Island’s economic recovery, we must support our small businesses and give them the flexibility they need to thrive,” stated McKee. “I am proud to sign these bills to support our local restaurant industry and I thank the sponsors and advocates for getting this over the finish line.”