Mechanics Cooperative Bank opens new branch in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently opened a new branch in New Bedford, according to a news release.
The branch on Route 6 is the bank’s ninth location, and part of efforts to further expand its footprint in southeastern Massachusetts.
The full-service branch includes a 24-hour ATM, as well as consumer, commercial and wealth-management products and services. The bank also hired a new manager to oversee the branch.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
