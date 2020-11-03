Mechanics Cooperative Bank opens new branch in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently opened a new branch in New Bedford, according to a news release.

The branch on Route 6 is the bank’s ninth location, and part of efforts to further expand its footprint in southeastern Massachusetts.

The full-service branch includes a 24-hour ATM, as well as consumer, commercial and wealth-management products and services. The bank also hired a new manager to oversee the branch.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

