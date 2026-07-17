Megan Herne

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PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS MEGAN HERNE | 39 Vice president of human resources and social responsibility, Cooley Group What is the biggest challenge facing your industry? Building and sustaining a strong workforce during rapid change. I create people-centered systems supporting retention, leadership development and community partnerships so business growth and employee opportunity advance

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