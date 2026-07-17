PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS

MEGAN HERNE | 39

THE PROP

Vice president of human resources and social responsibility, Cooley GroupBuilding and sustaining a strong workforce during rapid change. I create people-centered systems supporting retention, leadership development and community partnerships so business growth and employee opportunity advance together.Consistency matters more than ego – show up, do the work and treat people well. Always say yes to the uncomfortable opportunities; that’s where growth originates.Continuing to grow as an executive leader, building stronger workplaces, more-vibrant communities and greater opportunities for the next generation of talent in Rhode Island.Workplace decisions shape people’s lives. I wanted to combine business strategy, leadership and advocacy – HR made that possible.“Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield.A portrait of my grandmother, representing the love, strength and example of the women who shaped me.