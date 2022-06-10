Merrillton estate in Newport sold for $6.125M

NEWPORT – A 2.25-acre estate in the city once owned by famed Broadway singer Jane Pickens has been sold for seven figures.

Merrillton, a mid-19th century Italianate villa located at 25 Bowery St., was sold May 21 for $6.125 million, Lila Delman Compass Real Estate announced. According to property records, Merrillton LLC acquired the eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom property.

State corporate records show that Merrillton LLC is managed by Nicholas S. Schorsch and the entity uses 222 Bellevue Ave. as its address – the same address as the Audrain Building, which houses the Audrain Auto Museum in the city.

Lila Delman said the villa was designed and built by Samuel Powel in 1849 during the Gilded Age. In 2013, the estate was completely renovated. Among the home’s features are billiards and cinema rooms on the lower level, a formal library and den, and an elevator that services all four floors, Lila Delman said.

City records in 2021 assessed the property at $3.75 million. It was previously sold in 2014 for $8 million.

