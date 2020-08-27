Metacomet development project continued; ownership change expected

EAST PROVIDENCE – The developer who wants to transform the historic Metacomet Golf Club site into new commercial and residential development has requested a two-month continuance of the public hearing on a zoning change, now before the City Council.

The deferral of the zoning decision will not affect the developer’s acquisition of the property, according to a news release distributed by project spokesman Bill Fischer.

The closing is scheduled in September, he said, and is not contingent on city approval of the new zoning.

In his release, Fischer indicated that developer Marshall Development LLC is likely to revise its proposal based on community feedback at a recent hearing. The project drew scores of opponents to a virtual and in-person hearing Aug. 11.

Due to technical problems, Fischer said, the full development team was not able to present its information to the public.

“One thing that we heard that night is that the process was moving too fast,” he wrote. “As we have responded to community feedback throughout this process, we have respectfully requested a 60-day continuance of this matter to continue our dialogue with the community and further evaluate the feedback we heard during the first council meeting.”

The filing now before the city would create a new subsection in the zoning code for Metacomet, adding it to the East Providence Waterfront Special Development District.

The new uses allowed under that zoning would include single-family homes, with conditions, as well as a range of apartments, condos and other multifamily structures. In commercial uses, the rezoning would allow retail, supermarkets, microbrewery uses, as well as gas stations and a hotel with conditions.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.