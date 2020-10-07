Metacomet Golf Club sold for $7.6M

EAST PROVIDENCE – Metacomet Golf Club was sold for $7.6 million on Oct. 2, to a corporation associated with the developer Marshall Properties.

The deed, filed with the East Providence City Clerk, documents the sale price paid by Metacomet Property LLC, a Pawtucket corporation with an agent identified as Lianne Marshall.

The quit-claim deed filed by Metacomet Property Company LLC was signed by Brendan P. VanDeventer, according to online real estate records.

The Marshall company has said previously it plans to develop the golf course for mixed use, although it is no longer pursuing a zoning change and a transfer to the East Providence Waterfront District.

The golf course, then operated as a private country club, last sold in April 2019 for $750,000, not including taxes, according to East Providence real estate records. The Providence Journal reported at the time that both parties in the sale said the deal included more than $2 million in debt and back taxes. It was assessed by the city at nearly $4 million that year.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

This story has been updated to include information on the properties sale in 2019.