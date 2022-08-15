Michael Brandmeier Retires as President and CEO of Toray Plastics (America), Inc., and Assumes Leadership Role at Toray Industries America

Michael Brandmeier has retired as President and CEO of Toray Plastics (America), Inc., and is now Deputy Chief Representative and Executive Vice President of Toray Industries America. In his new role Brandmeier will provide support to the presidents of the ten companies that comprise the Toray Group U.S., which includes Toray Plastics (America). In addition, Brandmeier will lead several Toray America’s Center of Excellence projects in Purchasing, IT, and Corporate Marketing. He has been President and CEO of Toray Plastics (America) since July 1, 2014, and will remain a Senior Director of Toray Industries.