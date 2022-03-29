Michael D. Lynch to Retire after 22 Years at Beacon Mutual

WARWICK – 3/29/2022

Michael D. Lynch, Esq., Senior Vice President of Legal, has announced his retirement from The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company effective in October, 2022, after serving as the chief claims legal officer at Beacon for 22 years.

“Mike has provided valued advice and counsel for more than two decades to Beacon and its policyholders. His deep knowledge of workers’ compensation law, and his commitment to integrity and ethical operations have helped guide our organization through the years. Mike has cultivated an excellent team of in-house lawyers who continue to expertly represent our valued policyholder clients. We look forward to wishing him well in his retirement and thank him for his extraordinary commitment to our company,” said Brian J. Spero, President & CEO at The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company.

Lynch joined Beacon in 2000 as Vice President of Legal Services. In this role, he works with workers’ compensation stakeholders and policymakers along with management, employees, and Beacon insureds to help resolve and prevent workers’ compensation legal issues. Lynch also oversees a staff counsel law office whose attorneys exclusively represent the insureds of Beacon in matters before the Rhode Island Workers’ Compensation Court.

- Advertisement -

Prior to Beacon, Lynch was a partner in the Providence law firm of Higgins, Cavanagh & Cooney where he practiced primarily in the area of workers’ compensation defense. He represented employers, insurance carriers, and self-insureds in matters before the Rhode Island Workers’ Compensation Court and the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training. Lynch consulted and lobbied on workers’ compensation issues at the Rhode Island General Assembly.

“It has been my honor and a privilege to serve Beacon Mutual and Rhode Island businesses over the last 22 years. Working with the board, senior leadership, and the Michael D. Lynch Law Office has been a wonderful experience and the pinnacle of my career,” said Lynch.

About The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company

Beacon Mutual is the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Rhode Island with a successful 30-year history of protecting Rhode Island employers and employees through high-quality safety training programs and educational resources to prevent workplace accidents and to return injured employees to work with compassion and care.

https://blog.beaconmutual.com/michael-d.-lynch-to-retire-after-22-years

