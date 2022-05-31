Michael Stephens appointed to Providence Police role after 8-month controversy

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s choice for a newly created Providence Police Department role has at last been fulfilled.

Michael Stephens, the former city recreation director, was quietly appointed as the “administrator of community relations and diversion services” for the city police department as of May 12, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. There was no formal announcement or media release, which Lague said in an email is “not out of the ordinary,” and that “his assignment and position have been outlined in the media on a number of occasions throughout the past several months.”

The appointment comes more than eight months after Elorza first named Stephens as his choice for the position, which quickly became embroiled in controversy because the original job was supposed to be filled by a sworn police officer. Stephens has no prior law enforcement experience, prompting criticism from local and national police organizations, as well as members of the City Council.

The conflict escalated further amid allegations that the candidate search and selection process – overseen by a committee of community members – was rigged, with some saying that Stephens was on the hiring committee before becoming a candidate, and that he was not one of the finalists recommended to the mayor. Paré has denied all of those allegations, and those behind them – including Council President John J. Igliozzi, who eventually stopped pushing the issue in an effort to get the job filled.

- Advertisement -

The job was also updated in budget amendments approved by the City Council in April, modifying the salary and job description to fit Stephens’ credentials. The role is now a civilian post, rather than one that requires sworn law enforcement experience, with a corresponding salary cut.

The $125,905 annual salary for Stephens is within the higher end of the $99,500-$126,000 range approved for the job.

Elorza’s office referred questions about the appointment to the public safety office. Stephens was not available to be interviewed.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.