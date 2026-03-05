Mixed-use building on Benefit Street sells for nearly $1.08M

PROVIDENCE – A mixed-use building at 439 Benefit St., currently housing a behavioral health clinic, sold for nearly $1.08 million on Feb. 12, according to a warranty deed recorded in the city’s land evidence records.

The property is located on the East Side of Providence, half a block from Wickenden Street, and has been renovated in recent years, according to public real estate listings.

The building contains one apartment unit and two office suites and includes on-site parking for eight vehicles, according to the listing.

The property is currently home to Be Collaborative Care, a mental health clinic that provides treatment for eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder, according to the business’s website.

- Advertisement -

According to the Providence online property assessor’s database, the building was constructed in 1900 and is classified for office and apartment use. The property was assessed in fiscal year 2025 at nearly $1.01 million, including $555,200 for land, $448,600 for the building and $2,200 for outbuildings.

The site consists of 3,749 square feet of land and includes approximately 2,200 square feet of asphalt paving, according to assessor records.

A warranty deed filed with the city shows the property was sold by BGirls 439 LLC to ResPro LLC, a limited liability company based on Wickenden Street in Providence. Corporate filings with the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office list ResPro LLC as a real estate holding company and lessor of residential buildings.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.