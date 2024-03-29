MLK Center renovation includes upgrades, expanded space

By
-
WELCOMING SIGHT: As part of the renovations, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport installed a new welcome entrance  at the building, which expanded space within the lobby.  
WELCOMING SIGHT: As part of the renovations, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport installed a new welcome entrance  at the building, which expanded space within the lobby.  

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport Building owner and tenant: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center General contractors: Bonfatti Consulting, Behan Bros. Inc. Designer: Melissa Towle, interior designer Cost: $7 million STOCKED SHELVES: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s food pantry

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display