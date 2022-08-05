Moore’s interpreting skills are in high demand during pandemic

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

It wasn’t until she took a Bootstrap Bootcamp course for entrepreneurs that Shirley Moore, 40, fully realized the idea for her business, something that had been by her side for most of her life. What no one could have predicted, however, was how essential the business would become during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how its…