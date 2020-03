Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts last year did more than encourage homeowners to refinance their mortgages. It has people who are paying back student loans looking at refinancing that debt, too. If borrowers are still paying high interest rates on their student loans, they should at least investigate the possibility of refinancing, according to personal…