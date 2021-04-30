More older workers are unwilling to make hasty exit

By
-
SEMI-RETIREMENT ADVISER: Donna Sowa Allard, vice president of Sowa Financial Group Inc., says many of her clients have prepped for retirement but are unwilling to leave the workforce entirely. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SEMI-RETIREMENT ADVISER: Donna Sowa Allard, vice president of Sowa Financial Group Inc., says many of her clients have prepped for retirement but are unwilling to leave the workforce entirely. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Retirement is no longer an endpoint for many employees but a turning point into a new phase of work. Some people continue to work for their former employers but on a part-time basis, or as contractors. Others seek out other kinds of work, sometimes the work they’d always wanted to do. And many people are…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display