More students can take RIDE ACN college courses via New England Tech

EAST GREENWICH – New England Institute of Technology, which has offered free college courses for high school students through the R.I. Department of Education’s All Course Network program since 2016, has broadened its eligibility criteria.

Students from private schools and home-schooled students can now take part in more than 25 college courses through the ACN program, according to RIDE, with the expansion approved for the fiscal year running through June 30, 2022.

The students, who must be state residents, can take the college-credit courses for free, with RIDE covering the cost of learning materials. The registration deadline is June 11, with courses offered in the summer, fall and winter of 2021, according to NEIT. Most classes will be held on campus.

More information is available by contacting Douglas Leigh, NEIT’s training and workforce development manager, at 401-739-5000, ext. 3355, or dleigh@neit.edu .

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.