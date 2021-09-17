More transparency, accountability needed in state film program

ODD DECISION: Director Kyra Sedgwick’s film “Space Oddity,” which has been shooting in North Kingstown, has applied for $1.5 million in state tax credits. The state film office recently began asking companies seeking such tax credits not to identify themselves on applications, which are public documents. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FILM & TELEVISION OFFICE
Producers of a feature film being shot in Rhode Island are seeking just over $22 million in state tax credits. But everyone outside of a select few in state government will have to wait until next summer at the earliest to learn which film it was, which company applied for the credits and how much…

