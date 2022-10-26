Moses Brown School names Titus new head of school

PROVIDENCE – Katherine Titus, the current interim head of school of San Francisco-based Lick-Wilmerding High School, has been named Moses Brown School’s head of school.

Titus will succeed former head of school Matt Glendinning, who served as Moses Brown’s top school administrator for 13 years before stepping down in June. Titus will become the Quaker private school’s new head of school on July 1, 2023.

Before leading Lick-Wilmerding High School on a temporary basis, Moses Brown said, Titus previously served as head of school at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania, associate head of school life at St. George’s School in Middletown and as director of college counseling at Pingree School in Massachusetts.

“I have long admired Moses Brown, with its rich history and Quaker values, and I am thrilled to be returning to Rhode Island as the new head of school,” Titus said in a statement. “I look forward to renewing my connections to the Providence community and bolstering the school’s presence throughout the region.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.