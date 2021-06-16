Mott & Chace launches cloud-based technology suite for agents

PROVIDENCE – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has introduced a new mobile-friendly portal, MCSIR Connect, in which agents can have a central, customized toolbox of resources all in one spot.

In the portal, agents can access a variety of data, resources and software, according to a news release announcing the cloud-based technology. Called MoxiWorks, it is the latest installment of technology for the real estate firm.

The firm has also introduced agents to MoxiEngage, a customer relationship management tool; MoxiPresent, a comparative market analysis tool and presentation builder; MoxiImpress, a marketing tool; and MoxiWebsites, to help agents build their own websites.

In May 2019, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty launched a partnership with Buyside, a web-based platform that delivers predictive analytics to homeowners with a complete picture of the demand of any property. In the fall of 2020, it introduced the RealScout platform for clients’ homebuying and selling process.

In February 2021, the firm rolled out the Testimonial Tree, an automated system to help agents capture more testimonials, with the MCSIR Ad Tracker launched this past May. This new intranet site allows agents to easily search for listings and see all recent activity done by the in-house marketing department.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty was founded by Judy Chace and Ray Mott in 2013, and has offices in Barrington, Charlestown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, Providence, Westerly and Westport.

