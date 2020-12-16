Mott & Chace Sotheby’s an early adopter of RealScout home-search platform

PROVIDENCE – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, with independent Rhode Island offices in Barrington, Charlestown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, Providence and Westerly, is an early adopter of home-search platform RealScout, the company announced.

“It takes the ‘grunt work’ out of real estate,” said Kim Ide, Mott & Chace sales associate, in a statement.

The technology allows realty clients to have a personalized home-search experience with customized property alerts with information from a multiple listing service, said Mott & Chace. The technology puts client wants and needs front and center, using a photo-centric approach and providing up-to-date details.

RealScout said it provides property comparisons focused on details clients care about without ads or distractions.

“We are a firm built with technology in mind. … We are using this buyer-driven data to deliver better results to our community,” said Judy Chace, broker/co-owner of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. “Better technology means a better experience.”

