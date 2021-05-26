N.B.’s Lisbon Sausage Co. sold

NEW BEDFORD'S Lisbon Sausage Co. Inc., was sold earlier this month for an undisclosed sum to a Massachusetts-based corporation /COURTESY LISBON SAUSAGE CO.

NEW BEDFORD – Lisbon Sausage Co., whose Portuguese meat products and dry goods are distributed throughout the region, was sold earlier this month to a Massachusetts-based corporation, the seller announced on Tuesday.

Mediterranean Greek Products LLC bought the business, which has been in operation locally for nearly a century, for an undisclosed sum. The sale includes Lisbon’s 13,000-square-foot facility, equipment and delivery trucks.

Lisbon’s products are sold by grocery stores and food-service distributors throughout eastern New England. Its meat products are produced under the Amaral’s brand and the grocery items under the Antonio’s brand.

According to Coastal M&A, which represented family-owned Lisbon in the sale, the buyer will retain the company name and products, along with the 20 people now employed there.

