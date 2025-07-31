N.Y. county legislator identified as victim in fatal Block Island plane crash

By
-
DANIEL P. WILSON, 77, Montgomery County District 5 legislator who served Albany, Schenectady and Troy, N.Y., died on his way to the hospital following Wednesday’s plane crash at Block Island Airport. / COURTESY HENRY DUPONT
DANIEL P. WILSON, 77, Montgomery County District 5 legislator who served Albany, Schenectady and Troy, N.Y., died on his way to the hospital following Wednesday’s plane crash at Block Island Airport. / COURTESY HENRY DUPONT

PROVIDENCE – A New York county legislator died in Wednesday’s plane crash on Block Island.  Daniel P. Wilson, 77, Montgomery County District 5 legislator who serves the Albany, Schenectady and Troy, N.Y. area, died on his way to the hospital after a single-engine aircraft failed an attempted landing at Block Island State Airport, Montgomery County

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display