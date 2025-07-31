N.Y. county legislator identified as victim in fatal Block Island plane crash

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A New York county legislator died in Wednesday’s plane crash on Block Island. Daniel P. Wilson, 77, Montgomery County District 5 legislator who serves the Albany, Schenectady and Troy, N.Y. area, died on his way to the hospital after a single-engine aircraft failed an attempted landing at Block Island State Airport, Montgomery County

"The loss of Dan Wilson is devastating news to the Montgomery County Legislature, all of his constituents in District 5, and the local political community at large," Pepe said. "He was a humble gentleman and a dedicated legislator whose 50-plus years as a civil engineer [were] a valuable asset to our legislative team, serving as chairman of our Physical Services Committee over the past nine years.

“Dan's vast engineering experience always allowed him to add value to any topic that arose within the county's DPW operations. Most importantly, he was a good friend to all of us in the legislature and his absence will create a huge void on our team. He will be sorely missed," Pepe said.

The plane, owned by Condair Flyers Flying Club, took off from Albany Airport at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, bound for Block Island, according to WRGB-TV CBS 6 in Albany. The aircraft approached the runway at over 100 mph, circled twice and then crashed just short of the runway on its third attempt, witnesses reported.

The other two passengers on the plane were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Their names have not been released, although both are expected to survive. The Block Island police told WPRI that the pilot was an

87-year-old man from Mechanicville, N.Y., and the other passenger was a 77-year-old woman from Clifton Park, N.Y.

