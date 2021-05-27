Nantucket-style shingle home in South Kingstown sells for $1.7M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A shingle-style home on 5.8 acres in Bittersweet Farm has sold for $1.7 million.
The home at 251 Bittersweet Farm Way includes 4,480 square feet of living space. The property abuts the South Kingstown Land Trust. Built in 1998, the home includes a post-and-beam great room with vaulted ceilings.
The site includes a built-in pool and a post-and-beam barn that could be used as a woodshed, horse barn or artist’s studio.
An agent for Hogan Associates represented the buyer. RE/MAX Flagship Inc. represented the seller.
The sellers were identified in town real estate records as John P. and Deborah A. McElkenny. The new owners are Leslie H. McCue and Graham A. Macauley.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
