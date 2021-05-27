Nantucket-style shingle home in South Kingstown sells for $1.7M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A shingle-style home on 5.8 acres in Bittersweet Farm has sold for $1.7 million.

The home at 251 Bittersweet Farm Way includes 4,480 square feet of living space. The property abuts the South Kingstown Land Trust. Built in 1998, the home includes a post-and-beam great room with vaulted ceilings.

The site includes a built-in pool and a post-and-beam barn that could be used as a woodshed, horse barn or artist’s studio.

An agent for Hogan Associates represented the buyer. RE/MAX Flagship Inc. represented the seller.

- Advertisement -

The sellers were identified in town real estate records as John P. and Deborah A. McElkenny. The new owners are Leslie H. McCue and Graham A. Macauley.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.