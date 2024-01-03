Narragansett business co-owner accused of embezzling $98K

PROVIDENCE – A co-owner of a Narragansett home construction company was arrested Tuesday by R.I. State Police for embezzling more than $98,000 from her company. Ann Marie Goddard, 54, of Timber Ridge Road in Charlestown, was taken into custody on charges of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion, unlawful appropriation and obtaining money/property by false pretenses or

PROVIDENCE – A co-owner of a Narragansett home construction company was arrested Tuesday by R.I. State Police for embezzling more than $98,000 from her company. Ann Marie Goddard, 54, of Timber Ridge Road in Charlestown, was taken into custody on charges of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion, unlawful appropriation and obtaining money/property by false pretenses or impersonation. She was arrested after a monthslong investigation by state police into fraudulent and deceptive activities related to a construction project her company, Exodus Construction, was working on. The investigation revealed Goddard had allegedly misappropriated $98,075 in funds from Exodus Construction accounts and engaged in fraudulent activities, transferring money into her personal accounts and using the money for nonbusiness-related expenditures. Goddard was arraigned at Washington County District Court on Wednesday, where she was granted bail of $5,000 with surety.