Narragansett business co-owner accused of embezzling $98K

ANN MARIE Goddard, 54, of Timber Ridge Road in Charlestown, was arrested Tuesday by R.I. State Police on charges of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion, unlawful appropriation, and obtaining money/property by false pretenses or impersonation. / R.I. STATE POLICE

PROVIDENCE – A co-owner of a Narragansett home construction company was arrested Tuesday by R.I. State Police for embezzling more than $98,000 from her company. Ann Marie Goddard, 54, of Timber Ridge Road in Charlestown, was taken into custody on charges of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion, unlawful appropriation and obtaining money/property by false pretenses or

