Navigant Credit Union receives 2025 Community Impact Award

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has been selected as the recipient of the Community Impact Award by the New England Automated Clearing House, the credit union recently announced.

The annual award honors an organization that goes above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in the communities it serves through a desire to build diverse, inclusive and balanced communities; a sustainable and/or tangible impact in the region; and community leadership, according to a news release.

“We are incredibly honored to receive NEACH’s Community Impact Award,” said CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “For more than 100 years, Navigant Credit Union has remained focused on serving our members and neighbors with compassion, integrity and care. This recognition is a reflection of the work our entire team puts in every day to support Rhode Islanders – not just as a financial institution, but as a trusted community partner.”

Sean Carter, CEO and president of the New England Automated Clearing House, applauded the Rhode Island-based credit union.

“Navigant Credit Union sets the gold standard for community leadership and service,” Carter said. “Their deep-rooted commitment to Rhode Island demonstrates the very essence of the Community Impact Award. We’re proud to honor an organization that consistently strengthens the fabric of its communities.”

Navigant Credit Union has 26 branches across Rhode Island and a growing portfolio of charitable initiatives, including scholarships and fundraising campaigns that support organizations such as the American Heart Association.

