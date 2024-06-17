Neighborhood Health’s Adekeye receives ACAP 2024 Making a Difference Award

SMITHFIELD – The Association for Community Affiliated Plans recently presented Tanitra Adekeye of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island with the organization’s 2024 Making a Difference Award.

The national recognition honors an employee of an ACAP member plan who goes beyond their responsibilities to improve and meet the needs of their community and help underserved members.

Adekeye serves as Neighborhood Health’s lead community care coordinator, where she conducts community, provider and home visits to assess and coordinate care for Neighborhood Health members.

As a contributor to Rhode Island’s Katie Becket Waiver Case Management Program, which supports children and their families with long-term disabilities or complex medical needs in becoming eligible for Medicaid coverage, Adekeye has managed more than 120 cases in 90 days.

Adekeye’s recognition comes from a case last year where she coordinated care for a critically ill member by setting up transportation and a car seat to increase the family’s access to health care services. She helped resolve the situation and it became a documented best practice at Neighborhood Health.

“Tanitra is an invaluable member of the Neighborhood team,” said Peter Marino, Neighborhood Health CEO and president. “It’s clear that Tanitra exemplifies the very mission and passion on which our organization was founded 30 years ago. Her ability to build authentic relationships and achieve measurable results has improved lives, particularly of children and [youths]. We celebrate Tanitra’s accomplishments and thank her for her important work for our members and community.”

Adekeye is also Neighborhood Health’s liaison for the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families, where she connects youth members with behavioral health services, helps with referrals for home care and bridges the gap between Neighborhood Health staff and DCYF workers. She is also involved with the Ryan White Outreach Program, which provides outpatient health services, housing support and more for those living with HIV/AIDS.

“I have a hard time finding the right words to describe my feelings as a recipient of ACAP’s 2024 Making A Difference Award,” Adekeye said. “Over the years, I have realized that this role has evolved beyond a job – it is an opportunity to give a voice to the voiceless and, most importantly, to improve the quality of life for individuals and families when they need it most. It is my honor to be recognized for positively impacting my community, professionally and personally, and do so at an organization whose work and values I proudly stand for.”

On top of her existing work, Adekeye is a part-time medical assistant at a pediatric urgent care center and is a full-time student pursuing her bachelor’s degree in business administration and health care management.

In honor of Adekeye’s award, ACAP will donate $1,000 on her behalf to her nonprofit of choice, SISTA Fire. The Providence-based nonprofit is focused on maternal health within communities of people of color. ACAP’s donation will help SISTA Fire’s mission to unite women and people of color to “build deep solidarity across differences, strengthen community connections, and create change in our lives and communities.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.