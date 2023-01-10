n|e|m|d architects, inc. Welcomes Maggie Connolly

By
-
Maggie Connolly, Marketing Coordinator, n|e|m|d architects, inc.

n|e|m|d is excited to announce a new addition to our team, Maggie Connolly who just recently joined as Marketing Coordinator. In this role she will be preparing and navigating RFP and proposal submissions, social media content, and business development. Maggie graduated from Roger Williams University in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a minor in Graphic Design.

