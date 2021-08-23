New Blue Cross program offers virtual connection with nurses

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island members now have the ability to meet virtually with nurses and other clinicians as part of the insurer’s new virtual care management program.

The program is a step up from its traditional nurse care management offering, which connected members with nurses over the telephone.

“Our nurses… are able to use an online platform to interact with members and assess their health needs, as well as educate them to successfully manage chronic conditions such as diabetes or other health issues, including behavioral health,” said Smita Mazumdar, Blue Cross director of care management. “The pandemic normalized care delivery through telemedicine and our virtual care management program leverages this sort of technology, which is a game-changer for the nurse-patient relationship.”

To date, the program seems to be most helpful to members who need help scheduling primary care appointments or assistance after a hospital stay.

“Most importantly, we found that 25% of all members who have utilized the program were educated on understanding signs and symptoms of their condition while also activating a specialist or provider for treatment, which led to 50% of those members avoiding an ER visit,” Mazumdar said.

The virtual care program is open to Blue Cross Medicare Advantage members, as well as members enrolled in individual and fully insured group plans.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.