New England Tech’s SAMI offers free machinist training in Warwick

WARWICK – The Shipbuilding and Advanced Manufacturing Institute at the New England Institute of Technology campus in Warwick is offering a machinist training program to fill local manufacturing positions.

Applicants – who are being accepting on a rolling-admissions basis – should be at least 18 years old and a Rhode Island resident. The 300-hour program is delivered at no cost.

The machinist training curriculum focuses on manual machine processes, SAMI said in a news release, with select participants in the program exposed to computerized numerical control operations that sync with their skills and abilities. Other aspects of the program include blueprint reading, computer-aided design and remedial math. Participants also earn OSHA-10 certification from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Orientation includes a tour of SAMI’s state-of-the-art labs and instructors’ demonstrations of simple machine tool tasks, according to the institute, with questions taken.

With a goal of providing individuals with new technical skills to acquire a higher-paying job, those collecting unemployment can continue to do so while enrolled in the program.

SAMI, founded in 2013, was funded by grants provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, the Governor’s Workforce Board of Rhode Island, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, the Rhode Island Foundation and the Champlin Foundation.

More information is available at 401-739-5000, ext. 3660, or ext. 3539, or by emailing info@samiri.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.

