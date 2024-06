Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

2024 Winners Announced! And if you are an alumni, we'd like to hear from you. Click logo for more details.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – New Majority Capital, which supports people of color and women in acquiring existing businesses, has raised approximately $5 million for its new private equity fund. On June 19, the investment firm announced it has closed its first round of funding for its NMC Fund I, led by the private Skoll Foundation, based in

PROVIDENCE – New Majority Capital, which supports people of color and women in acquiring existing businesses, has raised approximately $5 million for its new private equity fund.

On June 19, the investment firm announced it has closed its first round of funding for its NMC Fund I, led by the private Skoll Foundation, based in Palo Alto, Calif., which makes investments intended to reduce global poverty.

“This milestone is a testament to the opportunity to build wealth through small-business asset ownership," said Havell Rodrigues, CEO and managing partner of New Majority. "

We are excited about the fund’s launch given its potential to significantly impact underrepresented entrepreneurs and the employees in their acquired businesses who will benefit from the profit share program.”

NMC Fund I is a private equity micro-buyout fund focused on the acquisitions of profitable, cash-flowing, small businesses that are coming to the market with a wave of retiring owners.

Over the last 12 months, NMC has closed on 12 acquisitions as an independent sponsor or deal adviser. There are currently more than 20 live deals in a growing pipeline in which NMC has partnered with well-qualified, new owners to start selectively investing in.

“Truly inclusive entrepreneurship ensures that all individuals have the opportunity to own the businesses in which they work,” said Liz Diebold, managing director at the Skoll Foundation. “Asset ownership is key to wealth-building opportunities, but it remains systematically out of reach for many workers in the U.S. NMC is reducing barriers to business ownership with an equity-centered, nonextractive approach that generates impact at multiple levels – from business owners and employees to the communities they serve.”