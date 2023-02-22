New media studio opens at Warwick Mall

WARWICK – The Warwick Mall welcomed a new content creation studio, Blissful Selfie Spot, with a grand opening ceremony earlier this month.

The studio, which bills itself as the Ocean State’s “largest self-service content creation studio,” occupies an 11,000-square-foot space with 39 different themed rooms for photoshoots, a 360-degree video booth, and other events, with photo printing and framing also available through the studio.

The mall’s newest tenant, which held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 15, operates on a ticketed admission basis, with visitors gaining general admission to the space’s installations.

The studio charges $20 for adult admission and $15 for children under 12, with no charge for children under 2.

- Advertisement -

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.