New Shoreham ranch with 3 acres of land sells for $5M

NEW SHOREHAM – A one-story, single-family home with more than 3 acres of land on the north side of Block Island, recently sold for $5 million, according to public records.

The 1152 Champlin Road home contains 2,350 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to public records.

The ranch-style home was constructed in 1983 with a wood-shingle exterior, according to property records.

The home comes with views of Great Salt Pond and Block Island Sound, along with more than 200 feet of frontage on the sound and abutting conserved property owned by Audubon, according to Sullivan Sotheby’s International Realty, in a sales listing for the property. And that beach frontage comes without worries about erosion, according to the real estate firm, because the land is in one of the unusual spots on Block Island where the beach is accreting.

The home features an open floor plan, large sliding doors and vaulted ceilings, allowing for an abundance of natural light, the real estate firm said.

The property also comes with a 1,000-square-foot wooden deck, an outdoor shower and a shed, according to public records.

The home was most recently valued by New Shoreham assessors in 2022 as being worth $3.65 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that amount, $495,500 was attributed to the property’s 3.07 acres of land.

The seller was represented by Cindy Pappas, of Sullivan Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer in this transaction was represented by Robin Vila, of Ballard Hall Sales Group.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by the Dakin Family Limited Partnership, a Virginia limited partnership, to Susan Hagedorn, as sole owner.

